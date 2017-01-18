BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

DAVOS -- Chinese President Xi Jinping trumpeted the need for free trade and urged the world to "say no to protectionism," delivering a strong rebuke to isolationist tendencies and calls for more protectionism that helped fuel Donald Trump's presidential election victory. By Jamey Keaten and Gillian Wong. SENT: 840 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE — Australian officials defended their suspension of the fruitless deep-sea sonar search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, insisting on Wednesday that the enormous costs involved played no role in their decision to halt the nearly three-year hunt. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT 1,300 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-KENNEDY — Caroline Kennedy is stepping down Wednesday after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan, where she was welcomed like a celebrity and worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship despite regular flare-ups over American military bases on the southern island of Okinawa. By Ken Moritsugu. SENT 430 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — — A South Korean court is considering whether to approve the arrest of Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, one of the country's wealthiest business leaders, on charges of bribery and other offenses. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 400 words, photos.

HONG KONG-POLITICS — Hong Kong's outgoing leader warned in his farewell policy speech Wednesday that independence for the Chinese-controlled territory is not possible. SENT: 200 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australia's prime minister on Wednesday announced a limited reshuffle of his Cabinet in which he appointed the nation's first aboriginal federal minister. SENT: 200 words.

CHINA-COAL MINE -- The partial collapse of a coal mine in northern China has left nine people dead, state media reported Wednesday, reflecting the stubborn persistence of safety problems despite years-long efforts to reduce deaths in the sprawling sector. SENT: 260 words.

THAILAND-CZECH ARREST — Thai police say they have arrested a Czech man in Phuket who is believed to be infected with HIV and is wanted by Interpol for alleged sexual offenses against minors back home. SENT: 150 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS -- Most Asian stock indexes lacked direction Wednesday following a sharp correction overnight in the dollar that sapped investor momentum. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CHINA-FOREIGN BUSINESS — U.S. companies feel less welcome in China and some are shifting operations to other countries, a business group reported Wednesday, amid rising tension between President-elect Donald Trump and Beijing over trade. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 470 words.

CHINA-US-TRADE -- An American business group says China is preparing to retaliate if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump carries out promises to impose sanctions on Chinese goods. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 305 words.

ASIA-ECONOMY — A United Nations report says Asia's economic outlook for 2017 is strong despite slowing global growth due to sluggish international trade and investment. SENT: 200 words.

