Strongest cold air mass this season to drop temp to 10C: CWB

A strong cold air mass forecast to arrive on Friday is expected to send the temperatures down to as low as 10 degrees Celsius in the north, according to the latest Central Weather Bureau (CWB) report.

The effect of the cold air mass will last till at least next Tuesday, while the weather will be on the dry side due to a lack of humidity, the bureau said.

The lowest temperatures will be around 11 degrees Celsius between Friday and Sunday in northern Taiwan, and 13 degrees in southern Taiwan; on Jan 23 and Jan 24, the temperatures could plunge further to as low as 10 degrees in the north and 12 degrees in the south.

Meanwhile, scattered rain is expected on Thursday in eastern and northern parts of Taiwan, and temperatures around the island will begin to drop as a weather front arrives.

As the current cold air mass has abated, Taiwan can enjoy a warm Wednesday with highs expected to reach 22 to 27 degrees Celsius across the island, before the weather turns wet and cold again the next day.