Cloud of steroids hovers above Baseball Hall of Fame voting

NEW YORK (AP) — The cloud of steroids hovers above Hall of Fame voting, much as it shrouded baseball in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Tim Raines, in his 10th and final year of eligibility, appears likely to gain election along with Jeff Bagwell when the Baseball Writers' Association of America voting is announced Wednesday night. Ivan Rodriguez, eligible for the first time, and Trevor Hoffman also could make it.

But along with focusing on the electees, many will study the vote totals of tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

Bonds, a seven-time MVP who holds the season and career home run records, received 36.2 percent in his initial appearance, in 2013, and 44.3 percent last year. Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, has risen from 37.6 percent in 2013 to 45.2 percent last year.

This year, Bonds was on 63.2 percent of the 234 ballots obtained by Ryan Thibodaux and posted on his Hall of Fame vote-tracker, and Clemens was on 62.4 percent. That is just over half the expected total, so both project likely to fall short of the 75 percent needed.

But they are gaining momentum.

Peter Gammons of the MLB Network who joined the BBWAA in 1972, voted for Bonds and Clemens for the first time. He differentiates between players suspected of steroids use before the start of testing with penalties in 2004 and those suspended for drug violations.

"I judge players by their eras and who they played against," he said Tuesday. "Clemens and Bonds, they were the best pitcher, player of their eras. And while I wrestled with it, I just decided that how do I know who did and who didn't? ... I finally just decided, you know what, they're so great that they should be in the Hall of Fame because it's a museum of baseball history."

Bonds was indicted on charges he lied to a grand jury in 2003 when he denied using performance enhancing drugs but a jury failed to reach a verdict on three counts he made false statements and convicted him on one obstruction of justice count, finding he gave an evasive answer. The conviction was overturned appeal in 2015.

Clemens was acquitted on one count of obstruction of Congress, three counts of making false statements to Congress and two counts of perjury, all stemming from his denials of drug use.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz thinks just the passage of time and change in voting pool leads to a difference perspective.

"Writers come and go. New writers are given the opportunity to vote that may not have covered an era 20 years ago," he said. "When it is strictly circumstance and evidence that you do not know or don't have firsthand and you're just following the rumor-ville, then that's a difficult proposition to put in a writer, to be judge and jury."

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken and AP freelance writer Sean Farrell contributed to this report.