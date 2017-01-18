Hong Kong leader warns on independence push in final speech

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's outgoing leader has issued a warning in his farewell policy speech to those advocating independence for the Chinese-controlled territory.

In his annual address to the legislature, Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said Wednesday that Hong Kong is an "inalienable" part of China.

He said, "There is absolutely no room for independence or any form of separation."

The latter part of Leung's five-year term has been marked by growing separatist sentiment following massive 2014 pro-democracy protests that failed to sway the government's position on restricting electoral reform.

Last year, Leung's government took a tough stance against two newly elected lawmakers, taking legal action to disqualify them after they used their swearing-in ceremonies to mount apparent protests against China and express pro-independence views.