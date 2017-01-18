Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes, Dallas defeats Rangers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Dubinsky ended a 17-game scoring drought with two goals while Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus while Ryan Murray and Cam Atkinson had a pair of assists each. All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky returned after missing the past three games because of illness and made 24 saves.

The Blue Jackets got their third win in seven games since ending a 16-game winning streak and pulled even with Washington atop the unforgiving Metropolitan Division.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who ended a four-game winning streak. Cam Ward was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 17 shots in his first NHL appearance.

STARS 7, RANGERS 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Sharp scored twice while Jamie Benn and Patrick Eaves had a goal and two assists each as Dallas held on for a wild victory over New York.

Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist while Antoine Roussel and Adam Cracknell also scored as the Stars won for the third time in nine games. Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski each had two assists.

Derek Stepan had two goals and an assist while Mika Zibanejad also scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist while Mats Zuccarello had three assists and Rick Nash had two helpers.

Antti Niemi made 22 saves on 28 shots for Dallas before being replaced in the third period by Kari Lehtonen, who finished with 12 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SABRES 3

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews, Leo Komarov and Matt Martin each scored in a nine-minute span in the second period as Toronto rallied to beat Buffalo for its 10th win in 13 games.

Toronto came back after trailing 2-0 through 20 minutes, getting its first victory this season when behind after one period.

It wasn't all rosy for the Leafs, though. Top defenseman Morgan Rielly left after the first period with a lower-body injury.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for Toronto and James van Riemsdyk also scored.

Kyle Okposo, Evander Kane and William Carrier each scored for Buffalo. Robin Lehner and Anders Nilsson allowed four goals combined on 32 shots.