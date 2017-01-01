Spectacular video footage of tire fire in Taoyuan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A flurry photos and videos of a heavy fire that broke out at a tire factory in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District Tuesday afternoon have gone viral.

The fire left the plant destroyed and more than two hundred residents evacuated from their homes. The following are videos captured by Facebook user Clarence Trumble-Lovegod of the fire:

Footage of the fire from afar and close up as it roars out of control:

A view from inside a house as the horrific inferno rages outside:

An astonishing view of the fire from a balcony:

An ominous, swirling cloud of smoke bellowing over homes perilously close to the blaze: