Massive fire breaks out in Zhongli tire factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A heavy fire broke out at a tire factory in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District Tuesday afternoon, leaving the plant destroyed and more than two hundred residents evacuated from their homes.

Tire manufacturer Federal Corp's Zhongli factory was seen engulfed in heavy flames yesterday. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze at around 9:50 p.m., but not until the plant had been burned to the ground, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

According to fire department investigators, the point of origin of the fire was said to be a 9,930-square meter iron-sheet building, while the exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

A total of 141 households in the neighborhood were evacuated.

Due to the nature of the fire, it took more than 80 fire trucks and almost 300 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Many have been worried about the environmental effects of the raging tire fire, including emissions that could cause acid rain and toxic air.

Fire investigators said Wednesday that air readings have suggested a higher concentration of charcoal particles in Pingzhen District, but not enough to cause alarm.