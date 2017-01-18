Advocates: Asylum-seekers are being turned away at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Immigrant advocacy groups say U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are allegedly turning away asylum-seekers before their claims can be heard, violating obligations under U.S. and international law.

The groups said Tuesday they began fielding reports in the summer that border crossers entering the country from Mexico were being told that they couldn't seek asylum, that they needed visas, or that that they first had to petition Mexican authorities for relief. Under U.S. law, any foreigner may claim asylum.

The groups urge the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's inspector general to investigate.

Customs and Border Protection said there has been no policy change on asylum procedures and that it doesn't tolerate any abuse.

Requests for asylum and other forms of humanitarian relief have surged in recent years.