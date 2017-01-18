Feds: McKesson agrees to pay $150M in pill shipment case

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say McKesson Corp. has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that the drug wholesaler failed to detect and report pharmacies' suspicious orders of prescription pain pills.

The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. attorney for West Virginia's northern district announced the settlement in a news release Tuesday.

The settlement commits San Francisco-based McKesson to a multi-year suspension of sales of controlled substances from distribution centers in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan and Florida. It also imposes new and enhanced compliance requirements on McKesson's distribution system.

In a statement Tuesday, Chairman and CEO John H. Hammergren said McKesson is "committed to tackling this multi-faceted problem in collaboration with all parties in the (prescription drug) supply chain."

In 2008, McKesson agreed to a $13.25 million civil penalty for similar violations.