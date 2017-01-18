WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Angelique Kerber and veteran Venus Williams, top-seeded Andy Murray and four-time champion Roger Federer all play their second-round matches Wednesday at the Australian Open. By John Pye. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Play begins at 0000 GMT.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Sam Allardyce secured his first victory as Crystal Palace manager by reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday when two non-league teams, Lincoln and Sutton, also advanced. SENT: 230 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon — Andre Ayew scored a penalty as Ghana beat Uganda 1-0 on Tuesday in a lackluster opening to the four-time champions' bid for a first African Cup of Nations title in 35 years. Ghana took control of Group D after seven-time champion Egypt struggled in a 0-0 draw with Mali. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-DE VILLIERS

JOHANNESBURG — AB de Villiers will sit out South Africa's test cricket series in New Zealand but the batsman insists he has no intention of retiring from the longest format of the game. SENT: 430 words, photo.

RGU--WALES SQUAD

CARDIFF, Wales — Sam Warburton was no longer guaranteed a start for Wales and agreed to give up the captaincy to focus on his form, interim coach Rob Howley said on Tuesday. Lock Alun Wyn Jones takes over as skipper of a 36-man squad which included Warburton and seven newcomers for the Six Nations next month. SENT: 480 words, photo.

US--SPORTS BETTING

NEWARK, New Jersey — Supporters of legalized sports gambling in New Jersey and several other states were handed a small victory Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court delayed a ruling on whether it will take up the states' challenge to a federal ban. By David Porter. SENT: 570 words.

RGU--ENGLAND-BROTHERS LEAK INVESTIGATION

LONDON — Family members meeting up on New Year's Eve is routine and unlikely to arouse suspicions — unless you are brothers on rival sports teams playing the next day. By Rob Harris. SENT: 400 words.

XXC--RUSSIAN DOPING-VYLEGZHANIN

MOSCOW — A Russian skier who is suspended for being implicated in a doping inquiry has continued to compete. SENT: 200 words.

SOC--REAL MADRID-ZIDANE

MADRID — Real Madrid's first loss after a 40-game unbeaten streak was enough to put coach Zinedine Zidane on the defensive. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Jeison Murillo scored with a spectacular bicycle kick and Antonio Candreva got the winner in extra time as Inter Milan beat Bologna 3-2 Tuesday to advance to the Italian Cup quarterfinals. SENT: 230 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-SAGNA

LONDON — The English Football Association has fined Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna 40,000 pounds (around $50,000) for an Instagram post about a referee. SENT: 100 words.

SOC--JUVENTUS-NEW LOGO

TURIN, Italy — Juventus' new logo is being criticized on social media. SENT: 140 words.

— SOC--SPORTING GIJON-COACH — Sporting Gijon says coach Abelardo Fernandez leaving club. SENT: 100 words, photo.

GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP-FOWLER

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Rickie Fowler flew home from the 2016 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with more than just the Falcon Trophy. The win over a stellar field last January boosted Fowler's belief that a first major title was within sight. Instead, that proved to be the only victory of 2016 for Fowler, the United States' triumph in the Ryder Cup notwithstanding. Fowler begins his defense on Thursday. SENT: 430 words.

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-THOMAS' FATHER

HONOLULU — Justin Thomas used to call his father when he arrived at junior tournaments, and the conversation almost always started the same way. "What's the number?" The number in question was how many greens his son would be able to reach in regulation, and not just on the par 4s. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

GLF--GOLF NOTES

HONOLULU — Toto Gana hit what he described as the "best shot I've hit in my whole life," a wedge to 3 feet for a birdie to win the Latin America Amateur Championship and earn a trip to the Masters in April. His best shot produced his biggest trophy. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

US--MUHAMMAD ALI-ART

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — When Muhammad Ali wasn't jabbing or dancing in the ring, he sometimes liked dabbling as an artist. Now, 15 drawings created by The Greatest are being donated to the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. By Bruce Schreiner. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-RACE RESCHEDULED

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — The German venue Garmisch-Partenkirchen has stepped in to host Switzerland's classic World Cup men's downhill that was canceled because of heavy snow at Wengen on Saturday. SENT: 120 words, photos.

SQU--TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

NEW YORK — Sarah-Jane Perry of Britain upset the world's No. 6 squash player to reach the quarterfinals of the Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Terminal. SENT: 150 words, photo.

