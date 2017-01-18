Sporting Gijon says coach Abelardo Fernandez leaving club

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Sporting Gijon says Abelardo Fernandez will not continue as its coach.

The announcement was made Tuesday, two days after a 3-2 home loss to Eibar, with Sporting in the Spanish league's relegation zone.

The club said the decision was made in "mutual agreement" after "analyzing the current sports situation and the results obtained."

Sporting has lost seven of its last eight games and is 18th in the 20-team standings with 12 points, four points from safety.

Sporting's next game is at Real Betis on Sunday.

Fernandez's replacement was not immediately announced.