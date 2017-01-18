Man seeking new trial in 1971 rape claims state hid evidence

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man serving a life sentence for the rape of a nurse in 1971 claims authorities concealed evidence that the crime was committed by another man linked to two similar attacks.

Innocence Project New Orleans attorneys on Tuesday asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to review Wilbert Jones' 45-year-old case and order him a new trial.

A jury convicted Jones of raping the nurse after abducting her outside a Baton Rouge hospital.

Jones' attorneys say they uncovered evidence that another man, who fit the nurse's description of her attacker, was suspected of kidnapping and raping two other women under similar circumstances in the early 1970s. But the defense lawyers claim authorities kept that evidence from Jones' trial attorneys.

Jones also is seeking DNA tests on evidence that went missing.