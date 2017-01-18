Military jet crashes at Naval base in Mississippi; 2 eject

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Officials at a Mississippi military base say a jet has crashed, and that two people on board the plane were hospitalized after they were able to eject.

Authorities said both occupants were taken to a local hospital. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

Naval Air Station Meridian said in a statement to the Meridian Star (http://bit.ly/2ju2jgD ) that the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the base in eastern Mississippi.

Authorities said the aircraft is assigned to Training Air Wing One, and crashed off the east runway.

The Meridian newspaper reports that the aircraft is used for intermediate and advanced portions of the Navy/Marine Corps pilot training program for jet carrier aviation and tactical strike missions.