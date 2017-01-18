The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 15, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. The Accountant (2016)
2. Deepwater Horizon
3. Storks
4. Sully
5. Café Society
6. Keeping Up With the Joneses
7. Jason Bourne
8. Kevin Hart: What Now?
9. The Girl On the Train (2016)
10. The Secret Life of Pets
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Dressmaker
2. The Book of Love
3. The Infiltrator
4. Blood Father
5. The Autopsy of Jane Doe
6. Christine (2016)
7. Kate Plays Christine
8. A Man Called Ove
9. American Honey
10. Banking on Bitcoin
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.