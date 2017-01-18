Marseille signs Montpellier midfielder Morgan Sanson

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille confirmed its first signing of the January transfer window after completing a deal for Montpellier midfielder Morgan Sanson on Tuesday.

The versatile Sanson has delivered three goals and five assists this season in the French league. He will undergo a medical on Wednesday after Marseille agreed to pay 9 million euros, plus 3 million euros in bonuses.

It is unclear whether Sanson will play against Montpellier on Jan. 27 at the Stade Velodrome.

The 22-year-old Sanson signed for Montpellier in 2013 for a reported fee of 700,000 euros.

Sixth-placed Marseille, which is already 15 points behind league leader Monaco, is also expected to strengthen its fragile defense during the transfer window.