BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2185 2252 2164 2235 Up 22 May 2169 2241 2154 2225 Up 30 Jul 2165 2240 2152 2226 Up 36 Sep 2169 2247 2163 2237 Up 38 Dec 2185 2268 2185 2258 Up 37 Mar 2199 2273 2199 2273 Up 37 May 2210 2290 2210 2285 Up 36 Jul 2229 2302 2228 2295 Up 36 Sep 2260 2314 2260 2306 Up 35 Dec 2270 2317 2270 2317 Up 36