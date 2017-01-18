BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2185
|2252
|2164
|2235
|Up
|22
|May
|2169
|2241
|2154
|2225
|Up
|30
|Jul
|2165
|2240
|2152
|2226
|Up
|36
|Sep
|2169
|2247
|2163
|2237
|Up
|38
|Dec
|2185
|2268
|2185
|2258
|Up
|37
|Mar
|2199
|2273
|2199
|2273
|Up
|37
|May
|2210
|2290
|2210
|2285
|Up
|36
|Jul
|2229
|2302
|2228
|2295
|Up
|36
|Sep
|2260
|2314
|2260
|2306
|Up
|35
|Dec
|2270
|2317
|2270
|2317
|Up
|36