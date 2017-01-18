  1. Home
By Associated Press
2017/01/18 04:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 261.65 264.00 260.20 261.65 Down 6.40
Feb 264.00 265.00 260.35 262.05 Down 6.45
Mar 266.00 266.55 260.45 262.50 Down 6.50
Apr 261.90 263.05 261.90 262.95 Down 6.50
May 266.40 267.10 261.35 263.35 Down 6.55
Jun 265.95 265.95 263.70 263.70 Down 6.55
Jul 267.70 267.70 262.45 264.00 Down 6.55
Aug 264.35 Down 6.55
Sep 266.35 266.35 262.90 264.55 Down 6.60
Oct 264.80 Down 6.60
Nov 264.90 Down 6.60
Dec 268.40 268.40 263.00 265.00 Down 6.60
Jan 265.10 Down 6.60
Feb 265.15 Down 6.60
Mar 265.20 Down 6.60
Apr 265.30 Down 6.60
May 265.25 Down 6.60
Jun 265.25 Down 6.60
Jul 265.25 Down 6.60
Aug 265.25 Down 6.60
Sep 265.25 Down 6.60
Oct 265.35 Down 6.50
Nov 265.40 Down 6.45
Dec 265.45 Down 6.40
Mar 265.55 Down 6.40
May 265.60 Down 6.40
Jul 265.65 Down 6.40
Sep 265.70 Down 6.40
Dec 265.80 Down 6.40
Mar 265.90 Down 6.40
May 265.95 Down 6.40
Jul 266.00 Down 6.40
Sep 266.05 Down 6.40
Dec 266.10 Down 6.40
Mar 266.15 Down 6.40
May 266.20 Down 6.40
Jul 266.25 Down 6.40
Sep 266.30 Down 6.40
Dec 266.35 Down 6.40