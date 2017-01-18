New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|261.65
|264.00
|260.20
|261.65 Down 6.40
|Feb
|264.00
|265.00
|260.35
|262.05 Down 6.45
|Mar
|266.00
|266.55
|260.45
|262.50 Down 6.50
|Apr
|261.90
|263.05
|261.90
|262.95 Down 6.50
|May
|266.40
|267.10
|261.35
|263.35 Down 6.55
|Jun
|265.95
|265.95
|263.70
|263.70 Down 6.55
|Jul
|267.70
|267.70
|262.45
|264.00 Down 6.55
|Aug
|264.35 Down 6.55
|Sep
|266.35
|266.35
|262.90
|264.55 Down 6.60
|Oct
|264.80 Down 6.60
|Nov
|264.90 Down 6.60
|Dec
|268.40
|268.40
|263.00
|265.00 Down 6.60
|Jan
|265.10 Down 6.60
|Feb
|265.15 Down 6.60
|Mar
|265.20 Down 6.60
|Apr
|265.30 Down 6.60
|May
|265.25 Down 6.60
|Jun
|265.25 Down 6.60
|Jul
|265.25 Down 6.60
|Aug
|265.25 Down 6.60
|Sep
|265.25 Down 6.60
|Oct
|265.35 Down 6.50
|Nov
|265.40 Down 6.45
|Dec
|265.45 Down 6.40
|Mar
|265.55 Down 6.40
|May
|265.60 Down 6.40
|Jul
|265.65 Down 6.40
|Sep
|265.70 Down 6.40
|Dec
|265.80 Down 6.40
|Mar
|265.90 Down 6.40
|May
|265.95 Down 6.40
|Jul
|266.00 Down 6.40
|Sep
|266.05 Down 6.40
|Dec
|266.10 Down 6.40
|Mar
|266.15 Down 6.40
|May
|266.20 Down 6.40
|Jul
|266.25 Down 6.40
|Sep
|266.30 Down 6.40
|Dec
|266.35 Down 6.40