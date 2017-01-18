UN envoy warns any Israeli annexations risk peace prospects

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy trying to promote Middle East peace warns that any attempt by Israel to annex part or all of the West Bank risks destroying prospects for peace with the Palestinians.

Nickolay Mladenov told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that "divisive" calls for annexations in the 60 percent of the West Bank exclusively controlled by Israel known as Area C have been made following the council's approval of a resolution last month condemning Israel's settlement construction.

He stressed that Israel and the Palestinians "must avoid any unilateral action that would prejudge a negotiated final status solution."

The Palestinian U.N. ambassador Riyad Mansour says the resolution's adoption "represents a turning point" and Israel "must choose between occupation and peace."

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon says it has set back peace.