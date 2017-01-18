BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

TURKEY-POLITICS — Turkey's parliament begins a second round of voting on a package of constitutional amendments that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office executive powers. A final vote on the proposals— which is likely to pave the way for a referendum — is expected before the end of the week. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

DAVOS — Carmakers face a challenging 2017 as Britain heads out of Europe's single market, the incoming U.S. president threatens outsourcing and regulators tighten emissions rules to stop cheating. That's among concerns for business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

UN-CHINA — Chinese President Xi Jinping takes part in a high-level event with new U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the global body's Geneva headquarters. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1800 GMT, more on merits; photos.

GERMANY-ELECTION — Germany's opposition Greens announce the results of a membership ballot on who will lead the party into this year's national election. The party could be important in efforts to form a new government. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1000 GMT, more on merits.

GERMANY-ITALY — German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. UPCOMING: 130 words after news conference scheduled for 1215 GMT, more on merits.

BRITAIN-EARNS-BURBERRY — Luxury goods maker Burberry offers its trading update for the third quarter. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0800 GMT.

FRANCE-PARIS FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Paris menswear season kicks off with powerhouse Valentino — with couture-infused creations from the now-solo designer Pierpaolo Piccioli — on a day otherwise dominated by up-and-coming talents. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT, photos.