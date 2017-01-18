UK report warned of security ahead of 2015 Tunisia attack

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer says an official British report had criticized security at beach hotels in the Tunisian resort of Sousse months before an extremist killed 38 in a gun attack there in 2015.

Andrew Ritchie, who represents 20 victims' families, was reading extracts from the heavily redacted report to a hearing in London Tuesday.

The report had looked at the security of several hotels at the resort, including the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba where the attack took place. Ritchie said the document paid particular attention to the beach access points, saying there was no effective security to prevent an attack from the beach.

Gunman Seifeddine Rezgui killed some 10 people on the beach before entering the hotel from its beach entrance on June 26, 2015. British tourists made up most of the victims.