BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Jan. 18

TODAY

Netflix and Citigroup report quarterly earnings. The Labor Department issues its monthly reading on consumer price inflation.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Reynolds American climbed after British American Tobacco agreed to pay $49 billion to acquire the maker of Camel cigarettes and create the world's largest publicly traded tobacco company.

CENTERPIECE

Holiday sales fall flat

U.S. retail sales may have risen for the month of December, but it wasn't a merry holiday shopping season for all retailers.

STORY STOCKS

Reynolds American (RAI)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT)

NRG Energy (NRG)

Forward Pharma (FWP)

Clayton Williams Energy (CWEI)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

FUND FOCUS

Dodge & Cox Balanced (DODBX)

Morningstar rates this fund "Gold" thanks to a strong long-term record and "rock-bottom" expenses, but it says the fund "isn't for everyone" because of its high weighting in stock.

