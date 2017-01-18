Business events scheduled for Wednesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday:

All times are Eastern

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for December, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases industrial production for December, 9:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for January, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Treasury releases international money flows data for November, 4 p.m.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.