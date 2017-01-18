Turkey's pro-Kurdish party leader faces 142 years in prison

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors are seeking up to 142 years in prison for the chairman of the country's pro-Kurdish party.

Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that an indictment accuses Peoples' Democracy Party Chairman Selahattin Demirtas of being a leader of Turkey's outlawed Kurdish rebels and holds him responsible for street violence that broke out in 2014 and led to more than 30 deaths.

Figen Yuksekdag, who co-chairs the party known as HDP, faces up to 83 years in prison, according to the same indictment.

The government alleges that HDP — the nations' third-largest party — is linked to the rebels. The party denies the accusation.

Parliament stripped lawmakers of legal immunity last year, paving the way for the arrests of 11 HDP legislators, including Demirtas and Yuksekdag.