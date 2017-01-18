Hawaiian, Delta top on-time ratings for US airlines

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for November. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 91.5 percent
2. Delta Air Lines, 91.4 percent
3. Alaska Airlines, 88.0 percent
4. Frontier Airlines, 87.5 percent
5. Spirit Airlines, 86.4 percent
6. United Airlines, 86.1 percent
7. Southwest Airlines, 86.1 percent
8. American Airlines, 85.4 percent
9. SkyWest, 85.2 percent
10. JetBlue Airways, 84.3 percent
11. ExpressJet, 82.8 percent
12. Virgin America, 81.4 percent
Total for all covered airlines: 86.5 percent
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.