Jordan charges 2 senior ex-officials in social media protest

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's state security court has charged a former member of parliament, a retired major general and six others with incitement after they joined social media protests against expected price increases.

The unusual decision to file such charges against senior ex-officials signaled a widening crackdown on dissent.

Pro-Western Jordan faces growing security and economic challenges. The government has announced price increases, including for fuel and electricity, to reduce debt.

Defense lawyer Abdel Qader al-Khatib says the eight, arrested over the weekend, were charged Tuesday and would remain in jail while the investigation continues.

A legal official says those charged with "incitement against the regime" included former legislator Wasfi Rawashdeh and retired Maj. Gen. Mohammad Otoum. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case.