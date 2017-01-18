Police: 2 children taken in 1985 found, parent arrested

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they have located two children reported missing in 1985 and arrested a non-custodial parent wanted for snatching them.

Police on Tuesday didn't immediately identify the children who were taken by the non-custodial parent Aug. 26, 1985.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says sisters Kimberly and Kelly Yates were last seen on that date in Warwick. In 1988, a felony warrant was issued for their mother, Elaine Yates.

Kelly was 10-months old at the time she went missing. Her sister was 3.

Kelly would now be 32; Kimberly would be 35.