Canada's 2nd highest military official relieved of duties

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he supports his top general's decision to remove the Canadian military's second-highest-ranking officer from his duties, but is refusing to say why.

The military said this week it temporarily relieved Vice Admiral Mark Norman of his duties but also isn't saying why.

Gen. Jonathan Vance is chief of the Defence Staff and he stripped the vice chief of his duties in a tersely worded letter dated Jan. 13. Norman is essentially the No. 2 in the military hierarchy and is responsible for security, among other things.

Trudeau said Tuesday his government supports Vance's decision.

Opposition Conservative lawmaker James Bezan says the government owes the public an explanation, calling the situation unprecedented.

Canada's national police force would not say whether Norman is under investigation.