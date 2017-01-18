Perry of Britain advances in New York squash tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah-Jane Perry of Britain upset the world's No. 6 squash player to reach the quarterfinals of the Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Terminal.

The 11th-ranked Perry defeated Amanda Sobhy, the highest-ranked U.S.-born squash player, 9-11, 14-12, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5.

Sobhy, a recent Harvard graduate and a New Yorker, had a 62-0 record during college and reached the tournament final last year.

Perry wasn't rattled by the crowd Monday night after Sobhy rallied to force a decisive fifth game, taking an 8-1 lead. After Sobhy pulled within 8-5, Perry won the final three points, ending the 67-minute match with a backhand winner.

Perry says she enjoys the Manhattan event even though Sobhy was the local favorite. The lanky Englishwoman says that when she came out for the fifth game, her coach told her "to stick to my game plan, and I got enough cushion."