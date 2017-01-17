BC-US--Postcards from Trump's America,ADVISORY, US

Editors/News directors:

As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office, the prospect of his presidency inspires the hopes of millions of Americans, the doubts and fears of millions of others. In effect, Trump will inherit leadership of many Americas, each sharing pride in country but conflicted in expectations of where we are headed and how the next president should govern. Those views are rooted in personal experiences as well as politics.

To glimpse the country Trump will lead as the 45th president, Associated Press journalists traveled to four corners of the U.S., each unique in its own right. Their stories offer a window into what people are thinking at this pivot point in the nation's history.

From WESTMINSTER, Calif. — When Hillary Clinton won Orange County in November, it marked the first time the OC had backed a Democrat for president since Franklin Roosevelt. Orange County's citrus groves turned to tract housing decades back to welcome a mostly white influx from Los Angeles and Midwestern states. Today, quinceanera shops reflect a county that is a third Latino, and 1 in 5 Orange Countians is Asian. The hopes and anxieties stirred by Trump's inauguration spotlight complicated tensions. 950 words. By Adam Geller, with photos by Chris Carlson and video by Gillian Flaccus.

From PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Towns along the Susquehanna River are filled with people whose grandparents worked in coal mines and garment factories. But those jobs are long gone in Luzerne County. Not so far away, in white-collar, better-educated Chester County, pocketbook issues take a back seat for many. Two neighboring Pennsylvania counties, one struggling and one wealthy, view Trump's impending presidency in sharply different ways: "Give the guy a year," says an out-of-work man, while a stay-at-home mom says his actions are "scary to me." 800 words. By Michael Rubinkam, with photos by Matt Rourke and video by Robert Bumsted.

From LULA, Ga. — Patti Thomas owns a flower shop in the north Georgia town of Lula. Xavier Bryant runs an independent pharmacy just outside Atlanta. Looking toward the inauguration of an entrepreneur as president, the two share this expectation: Donald Trump will be good for business. Beyond that commonality, Thomas and Bryant — a white baby boomer from a tiny town and a black millennial from the big city — illuminate widening cultural fissures that help explain Trump's rise and may well define his presidency. 847 words. By Bill Barrow, with photos by David Goldman.

From LINCOLN, Neb. — A block from Nebraska's Capitol, with its unique one-chamber, nonpartisan Legislature, is the lobbying office of Bill Mueller and Kim Robak, who embody the make-it-work spirit of this city: They're husband and wife, Republican and Democrat. And though neither was a Donald Trump booster, they are trying to remain positive about his presidency and even hope it might make hyperpartisan Washington, D.C., a bit more like Lincoln. In one of the country's most evenly divided counties, neighbors politely balance optimism and pessimism on what Trump might bring. 900 words. By Nicholas Riccardi, with photos by Charlie Neibergall.

