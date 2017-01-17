Top US squash player Sobhy loses at Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK (AP) — The world's highest-ranked U.S.-born squash player has lost in the second round of the Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Terminal.

Amanda Sobhy is ranked No. 6 and was beaten by 11th-ranked Sarah-Jane Perry of Britain. Sobhy is a recent Harvard graduate who lives in nearby Sea Cliff, New York. She had a 62-0 record during college.

She lost 9-11, 14-12, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 on Monday night. She reached the final last year and was trying to become the first American to win the title. Sobhy says she didn't feel "in sync" and tried to "push through it."

She rallied to a decisive fifth game, but Perry was not rattled by the boisterous crowd and took an 8-1 lead. After Sobhy pulled within 8-5, Perry won the final three points, ending the 67-minute match with a backhand winner.