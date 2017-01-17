Taiwan futures exchange embraces another record-breaking year in 2016

Taipei (Taiwan News) – Despite the gloom of financial markets in 2016, the Taiwan futures exchange still recorded a whopping 242 million contracts, the second highest in the history.

Taiwan Future Exchange (TAIFEX) Chairman Liu Len-yu said on Tuesday that Taiwan's futures exchange was boosted with the help of eight new products and trading/clearing measures launched last year, including USD/CNH FX Options, Nifty 50 Futures, EUR/USD FX Futures, USD/JPY FX Futures, different sizes of Gold Futures, and the introduction of a three-stage model for the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) to avoid a sharp price movement. Among them, the USD/CNH FX Options were vigorously traded and recorded the highest trading volume of its kind among exchanges globally in 2016.

TAIFEX has been seeking partnerships with other promising major stock exchanges, such as TOPIX with Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2015 and NIFTY 50 with the National Stock Exchange of India in 2016, to tap into their growth momentum that individual or institutional investors would find more incentive to play. According to Liu, the average daily volume for Nifty 50 Futures stood at 307 contracts since its launch last year.

Liu also pre-announced that TAIFEX is working with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) to develop future products based on the DOW Jones Industrial and S&P 500 indices, which are expected to hit the market in May along with a new extended-hours trading to nearly 20 hours a day.

Also, TAIFEX last year successfully transferred its trading network from Unix-based to Linux-based system, doubling its matching capacity from 24,000 to 48,000 orders per second and reducing the latency from 800 to 200 microseconds. The upgrade ensures that TAIFEX's IT systems will be capable of handling the growth of TAIFEX's operations.

TAIFEX's endeavor to innovate and expand the investment pool has earned itself several international awards including Best Derivatives Exchange of the Year by Asian Banker and Best Emerging Market Exchange of 2016 by Futures & Options World (FOW). TAIFEX did wrap up another good year with numerous achievements from striking high annual volume of more than 200 million contracts three years in a row to winning notable awards bestowed by international professional societies.

Liu noted that more new products and systems will be added in May to help investors quickly respond to and protect their portfolio from "black swan" catastrophic events in the financial markets globally, creating a win-win situation for both investors and the exchange with better returns and growing volume respectively in the year ahead.