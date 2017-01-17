3 Latvia regions under emergency due to African swine fever

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia has declared a state of emergency in three regions affected by the African swine fever and expects hundreds of pigs to be culled at local farms to prevent the disease from spreading.

The government said Tuesday that "an emergency situation zone" status will prevail at the Krimulda, Adazi and Salaspils regions of the Baltic country for three months, until April 17.

Latvia's Food and Veterinary Service earlier reported an outbreak of the African swine fever at a farm with more than 5,000 pigs in central Latvia's Krimulda region.

The source of infection is unclear, but the farm has been put under quarantine and the government has earmarked more money to fight the disease.

Unlike swine flu, the African swine fever doesn't affect humans.