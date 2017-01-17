Garmisch to host rescheduled World Cup downhill from Wengen

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The German venue Garmisch-Partenkirchen has stepped in to host Switzerland's classic World Cup men's downhill that was canceled because of heavy snow at Wengen on Saturday.

Organizers at Garmisch say the make-up race is scheduled for Jan. 27, creating a three-race meeting.

A downhill on the Kandahar slope is set for Jan. 28, and a giant slalom the next day.

The International Ski Federation has yet to announce a make-up race for a downhill lost to weather conditions last month at Santa Caterina, Italy.

Beaver Creek in Colorado — where a three-race meet in December was lost due to warm temperatures — could step in if further cancellations in Europe leave two races needing to be rescheduled.