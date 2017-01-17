AB de Villiers to miss NZ test series but not retiring

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — AB de Villiers will sit out South Africa's test cricket series in New Zealand but the batsman insists he has no intention of retiring from the longest format of the game.

De Villiers' test future was called into doubt on the weekend when South Africa coach Russell Domingo said he did not know whether the 32-year-old batsman wanted to continue playing tests.

De Villiers clarified the issue on Tuesday: "I've made myself unavailable for the New Zealand test series. I'm definitely not retiring from test cricket because I have plans to come back at some stage.

"For me, for now the most important thing is the 2019 World Cup. I want to make sure we lift that trophy."

De Villiers missed South Africa's last three test series because of an elbow injury, but is expected to make his Twenty20 comeback next week.