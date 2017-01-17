Turkish leader faults delays in fight against Islamic State

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president has criticized delays in the U.S.-led coalition's offensive against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Speaking in Ankara on Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "the operations that are constantly delayed are of no benefit for the well-being of these two countries' people."

Erdogan spoke after the capture of an Uzbekistan national who authorities say trained in Afghanistan and carried out a deadly New Year's nightclub attack in Istanbul.

Turkey is a partner in the U.S.-led coalition against IS, which claimed the attack. The extremist group said it was a reprisal for Turkey's campaign to dislodge the militants from the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

Turkish officials say Washington hasn't done enough to support Turkey's operations in al-Bab.