Soldiers fire into air in Ivory Coast's capital: Witness

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A resident of Ivory Coast's capital, Yamoussoukro, says soldiers have fired their weapons into the air in the city center, frightening residents and forcing businesses to close.

Charly Bagnon says about 20 soldiers arrived in two vehicles late Tuesday morning. He says they wore hoods over their heads as they shot Kalashnikov rifles for about 20 minutes before driving away.

It is not immediately clear whether the incident is connected to recent unrest.

On Jan. 6, soldiers in Ivory Coast's second-largest city, Bouake, staged a mutiny that spread to other cities. The mutineers were former rebels who fought to bring President Alassane Ouattara to power in 2011.

Their demands included bonuses they said had been promised. A deal was announced on Friday, with payments expected to begin this week.