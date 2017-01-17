Theme parks around Taiwan kick-start 2017 with benefit offers and activities

To kick-start 2017 for Taiwan’s tourism industry, Taiwan’s official tourism goodwill ambassador OhBear Tuesday teamed up with theme parks around Taiwan to present limited "lucky bags" and other benefit offers for the Chinese New Year holiday season.

Anyone who becomes a member of the “Entire amusement park in Taiwan” website from Jan. 17 to Feb. 1 will be eligible to enter the lucky draws for lucky bags offered by all theme parks around Taiwan, which prizes include “buy one and get one free” merchandise, discount offers and gifts, according to Taiwan's Tourism Bureau.

In addition, visitors who spend NT$168 or more at restaurants or shops in any of the theme parks during the Chinese New Year period from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 will have a chance to win a rooster made of pure gold worth NT$40,000 or gifts for camping from lucky draws, the bureau said. The gold rooster is offered because 2017 is the Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese horoscope.

Besides the lucky bags and the gold rooster, all the theme parks have planned out their “Year of the Rooster” benefit offers and activities.

For example, West Lake Resortopia will hand out “red envelops” to visitors; Yehliu Ocean World will launch the NT$100 admission; gondola rides and a “cherry” meal at Yun Hsien Resort only costs NT$488; admission to Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village during its Cherry Blossom Festival only costs NT$580, Leofoo Village Theme Park is to offer children under the age of 12 free admission, and free admission for children under 10 from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 is to be offered by Lihpao Land, the bureau said.

The Tourism Bureau recommends the public to plan trips to Taiwan’s theme parks during the Chinese New Year holiday season and enjoy the special benefits offered by the parks.