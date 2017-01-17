BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE — After nearly three years, the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ends in futility and frustration, as crews complete their deep-sea search of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a trace of the plane or the 239 people aboard it. The Joint Agency Coordination Center in Australia, which helped lead the $160 million hunt for the Boeing 777 in remote waters west of Australia, said the search had officially been suspended after crews finished their fruitless sweep of the 120,000-square kilometer (46,000-square mile) search zone. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 1,130 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-THE LATEST, MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-TIMELINE, MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-BY THE NUMBERS.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-TORTURED SEARCHERS — Searchers' frustration over Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is difficult to overstate, from the monstrous waves that battered search crews in one of the world's most desolate stretches of ocean to the dearth of information on the plane's flight path that stymied investigators. And now, perhaps most brutal of all, comes the admission of defeat. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 570 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-RELATIVES — Relatives of Flight 370's passengers express anger, disappointment and a resolve to press authorities to resume their efforts and find out exactly what happened. But others say they understand that the search — the most expensive of its kind in aviation history — had to come to an end. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 650 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-SEABED MAP — The deep-sea sonar search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may not have found the plane but will reveal more about how land beneath the Indian Ocean formed over millions of years and where oil fields could lie. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 460 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-MALAYSIA AIRLINES — Nearly three years after twin disasters took it to the brink of financial collapse, Malaysia Airlines' new CEO says the airline's recovery is going better than expected. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 560 words, photos.

DAVOS — China is taking the world's most elite annual gathering by storm. President Xi Jinping leads a Chinese delegation of over 100 officials and scores of business executives attending the World Economic Forum, embodying a tectonic shift at an event that started nearly a half-century ago among Europeans and Americans. By Jamey Keaten. SENT: 670 words, photos.

TAIWAN-TRUMP — A former premier will represent Taiwan at Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, a visit likely to be closely scrutinized by China for signs the incoming president intends to make good on remarks suggesting a shake-up in relations between Taipei, Washington and Beijing. SENT: 390 words, photos.

JAPAN-SKIERS FOUND — A family of four believed to be from Australia has been rescued after becoming lost on a ski resort in central Japan, where they survived the night reportedly inside a hole they dug in the snow. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 260 words, photos.

CHINA-JAPAN-CHEMICAL WEAPONS — China's military says more than 2,500 abandoned Japanese wartime chemical weapons collected from northern China, including Beijing and the port city of Tianjin, have been destroyed in a four-year disposal process. Japan and China have been working together on the biggest chemical weapon cleanup effort in history, a decades-long, diplomatically sensitive project that is seen in China as a reminder of the wartime atrocities it suffered during Japan's 1937 invasion and subsequent occupation. SENT: 300 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA SILK MILL-PHOTO GALLERY — As the morning light poured through large windows, women wearing olive-colored overalls, pink aprons and headscarves stood at stations where silkworms were being boiled. Some used their bare hands to pull silk thread from the boilers and winced as the steam rose toward their faces. But the heat didn't seem to slow them down. The Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill, named after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's grandmother, is where 1,600 workers — mostly women — sort and process silkworms. By Wong Maye-E. SENT: 260 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stocks fall further after Britain said Prime Minister Theresa May will announce London's plans to withdraw completely from the European Union. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SKOREA-HYUNDAI MOTOR-US — Hyundai Motor Group says it will significantly increase its investment in the U.S. while Donald Trump is president and is considering building a new U.S. factory. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CHINA-BAIDU — Baidu Inc., which operates China's most popular Internet search engine, says it has hired a former Microsoft executive and artificial intelligence specialist to improve its competitiveness in the field. SENT: 180 words.

