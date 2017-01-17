American skier Ted Ligety ends season for back surgery

World champion Ted Ligety will undergo back surgery and is not seeking a fourth straight giant slalom gold medal at St. Moritz next month.

Ligety writes on Instagram: "Unfortunately surgery (microdiscectomy) means my season is over and a chance to defend my GS title again at World Champs."

The 32-year-old American has five world titles, including three in giant slalom from 2011 through 2015.

He started only five World Cup races this season, with a best of fifth in the season-opening giant slalom.

Ligety says: "Since Soelden, I have been dealing with severe nerve pain down my left leg that has not allowed me to ski at the level that I expect of myself."

He expects to return next season and defend his Olympic title at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.