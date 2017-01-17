The Latest: Moscow ready for talks with Trump administration

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on a news conference by Russia's foreign minister (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Russia's foreign minister says that Moscow is ready to sit down for talks with the incoming U.S. administration.

Sergey Lavrov says that along with nuclear arsenals, the agenda for such negotiations should also include new hypersonic weapons, missile defense, weaponization of space and other issues.

Lavrov made the remarks while commenting on President-elect Donald Trump's statement that he might consider lifting sanctions against Russia if it's willing to make nuclear arms cuts.

Lavrov saw Trump's statement as an offer to engage in nuclear arms control talks and help lay the groundwork for them by reviewing the issue of sanctions. He argued that some commentators misinterpreted Trump's statement, saying that he didn't see it as an offer to cut arms in exchange for canceling the sanctions.

___

11:55 a.m.

Russia's foreign minister says that Moscow is inviting representatives of the incoming U.S. administration to attend upcoming Syria talks in Kazakhstan.

Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference Tuesday that Russia is encouraged by President-elect Donald Trump's focus on combating terrorism.

He voiced hope that Russian and U.S. experts could start discussions on fighting terrorism in Syria, in Kazakhstan's capital when Syrian government and opposition representatives meet for talks on Monday.

He said "we hope that the new administration will be able to accept that proposal," adding that the talks in Astana will offer "the first opportunity to discuss a more efficient fight against terrorism in Syria."

Lavrov said that Russia expects that cooperation on settling the Syrian crisis will be more productive than it was with the Obama administration.