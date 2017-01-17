Interior nominee Zinke to be quizzed on public lands, coal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke says he would never sell, give away or transfer public lands, an important stance in the West where access to hunting and fishing is considered sacrosanct.

But Zinke's commitment to public lands has come into question recently and is likely to be a point of contention Tuesday as a Senate committee considers his nomination to be interior secretary under President-elect Donald Trump.

Zinke voted in favor of a rules package proposed by House Republicans that makes it easier to give federal lands to states without finding a way to offset the cost.

His spokeswoman said he remains opposed to sale or transfer of federal lands. Still, he is likely to face questions on the issue and his support for increased energy development on federal land.