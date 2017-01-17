2017 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival to feature daily fireworks, light and dancing fountain shows

Taipei (Taiwan News)--The 2017 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival, which is to last two weeks beginning on Jan. 30, will feature daily fireworks displays, light and dancing fountain shows as well as the flagship parade and related shows on Feb. 11, the day of the Chinese Lantern Festival.

Kaohsiung City Government, the organizer of the festival, said that this year’s lantern festival on the banks of the Love River will be centered on the theme of “chicken” as 2017 is the Year of the Chicken according to the Chinese horoscope. Besides traditional and creative lanterns, a religious lantern area will be set up to mix this year’s lantern displays with the atmosphere of temple festivities, the organizer said.

At the festival venue by the river during the two-week festival period, two daily fireworks displays will take place at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., while daily light and dancing fountain shows will be staged from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a show lasting 30 minutes.

The lantern parade on Feb. 11 will feature floats, military bands, and performance groups from Kaohsiung’s sister cities, the organizer said.

A special harbor fireworks display is planned to take place on a 1000m stretch of sea embankment at Sizihwan Bay and Cijin to light up the skies above the mountains and the sea in the harbor area.

Besides the Kaohsiung Lantern Festival, lantern festivals will also be held in Cishan and Gangshan districts.