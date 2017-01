Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan cherry and Yoshino cherry trees are now in full bloom, covering the hillsides in Taoyuan District, Kaohsiung City like a pink carpet. In addition, the plum and peach trees on the both sides of the road are also blooming.

Taoyuan District is mountainous and populated mainly by Taiwanese aborigines. The Kaohsiung city government provides several ecotourism routes in the area for people to experience both the beauty of nature and culture of the aborigines.