Caleb Ewan wins 1st stage of Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan won the first stage of the Tour Down Under cycling race Tuesday, which was shortened from 145 kilometers (90 miles) to 118 kilometers (73 miles) because of extreme heat.

Ewan survived the sweltering conditions to cross the line first after a bunched sprint finish. Danny Van Poppel of the Netherlands was second and Ireland's Sam Bennett third.

Two-time world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia led the charge for the line but Ewan sprinted down the outside to pass him and win the stage for the second year in a row at the opening event of the 2017 UCI WorldTour. Sagan finished 18th.

Race officials said they decided to reduce the overall distance of the stage after temperatures exceeded 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

"The safety and welfare of the riders, spectators and everyone involved with the race is always our primary concern," race director Mike Turtur said. "We consulted with rider representative Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) and with our chief commissaire Alexander Donike and both agreed it would be sensible to shorten the stage distance."

Belgium's Laurens De Vreese, riding for the Kazakhstan-based Astana team, broke away from the peloton and opened up a lead of almost 5 minutes before he tired and was overtaken in the oppressive heat.

The weeklong Town Down Under continues Wednesday with a 148.5 kilometer (92 mile) stage in South Australia.