Taiwan's first female combat attack helicopter pilot flies Cobra

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Lieutenant Chen Pin-tsai (陳品棻), who serves with the 602nd Air Cavalry Brigade of the Army Aviation and Special Operations Command, has passed the assessment to become Taiwan's first female AH-1W Cobra attack helicopter officer.

The military media outlet Youth Daily reported on Tuesday that in high school Chen decided to apply to military academy to become a student pilot. Because of her excellent foreign language skills demonstrated during her studies at the academy, she was admitted to the Virginia Military Institute, where she excelled both in sports and academics, breaking school records in swimming and graduating with honors.

During her time at VMI, she entered the pilot training program, in which she learned about aviation and laid a solid foundation to become a flight officer. After returning home in 2013, she began flying the TH-67 training helicopter, and when it came time to select which aircraft she preferred to be assigned to, she bravely opted for one of Taiwan's two attack helicopters - the AH-1W Cobra.

At first, there were those that supported her and others who advised her to think twice about flying an attack helicopter, including flight instructors, who encourage her to first try the simulator. But after deep reflection, she decide to stick with it.

When asked by the media how flying a Cobra helicopter felt, Chen said the aircraft has some high-risk maneuvers, so it is very exciting to fly. She added that the Cobra is flown at a very low altitude with the ground very close, but instructors teach awareness of obstacles and are very professional, paying attention to safety at all times.

Chen said that in the past one of the reasons why women have not chosen the AH-1W is that in the event of a double hydraulic failure occur, it would be a greater physical load for women to handle. In the beginning, trainees have a tough time understanding the skills required in this situation, often using force to step on the rudder, but through repeated demonstrations, discussion and explanation by the instructors, pilots learn the proper techniques to employ in such emergency situations, she said.

As to why she chose flying Cobras she said, "This is a very different challenge, I enjoy challenges, and bravely face challenges," she added that her next challenge is to make it through AH-64E Apache attack helicopter training.