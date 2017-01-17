Texans left with QB questions after divisional playoff loss

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans overcame the loss of J.J. Watt to reach the divisional round of the playoffs.

But mistakes by Brock Osweiler doomed Houston in a loss to the New England Patriots and leaves questions about whether he'll be the starter next season.

The Texans signed Osweiler to a $72 million contract in the offseason in hopes of upgrading the position after Brian Hoyer accounted for five turnovers in a 30-0 loss to Kansas City in the wild-card round of the playoffs last season.

Instead of being the answer to their longtime woes at quarterback, Osweiler struggled throughout the season and was benched before returning for the postseason.

He was turnover-free in a wild-card win over the Raiders before throwing three interceptions in the second half on Saturday to allow New England to pull away for the 34-16 victory .

Less than 48 hours after the loss, coach Bill O'Brien wasn't ready to make any proclamations about who will start next season or say if Osweiler will have to compete with Tom Savage for the job.

"Before I talk about those types of things, I have to evaluate it myself," he said. "I have to talk to our coaching staff and get their input, our personnel people and get their input. I wouldn't be a good head coach if I stood up here and told you, 'Hey, this is what we are planning to do.'"

O'Brien also refused to discuss whether the Texans would consider drafting a quarterback in April after Osweiler threw more interceptions (19) than touchdowns (17) this season.

"We're so far from — absolutely so far removed from even answering that question ... we evaluate everything we do. Then we get with the personnel people," O'Brien said.

"We talk about all the things we need to do to improve — coaching, playing, everything. So that's not even a question I can begin to answer."