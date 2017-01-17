BC-US--Trump-Inauguration, US

Editors:

News Directors:

Donald Trump will take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States at noon on Jan. 20, 2017. This advisory will be updated if additional stories are added to AP's coverage plans.

Questions? Contact U.S. Political Editor David Scott at dtscott@ap.org, or the AP's Nerve Center in New York at 212-621-1600.

TEXT AND PHOTO: Previews moving before Friday, Jan. 20.

POSTCARDS FROM TRUMP'S AMERICA - To present a portrait of the different Americas Donald Trump inherits as the 45th president, AP reporters and photographers traveled to four unique corners of the U.S. to hear from citizens about their hopes and fears at this historic pivot point. Black and white, men and women, Republicans and Democrats, many expressed nuanced optimism after the bitter election. By Adam Geller, Bill Barrow, Mike Rubinkam and Nick Riccardi. UPCOMING: Four 850-word portraits on Tuesday, Jan. 17, photos, video. Text and photos will also move in advance.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-AMERICA'S PRIORITIES - As Donald Trump prepares to take office, a new AP-NORC poll looks at what American's say are their priorities for the new administration. By Laurie Kellman and Emily Swanson. UPCOMING: 1,000 words on Wednesday, Jan. 18, photos.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION - As a candidate, he was unlike any who had previously pursued the White House. As an election winner, he's held true that style, upending established convention about how a president leads the American democracy. As his inauguration draws near, it's become clear that Donald Trump has already changed what it means to be the president. By Lisa Lerer. UPCOMING: 1,500 words on Thursday, Jan. 19, photos. With abridged. With TRUMP-INAUGURATION-THINGS TO WATCH. UPCOMING: 800 words.

TEXT AND PHOTO: For the early morning of Friday, Jan. 20

TRUMP-INAUGURATION - A preview of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. Narrative. By White House Correspondent Julie Pace. UPCOMING: 800 words by 3 a.m., photos.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-ANALYSIS - A reflective look at Donald Trump on his way into the White House. Narrative. By Lisa Lerer. UPCOMING: 800 words by 3 a.m., photos.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTESTS - Lead sidebar. Preview of the protests expected along the National Mall. Narrative. By Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 600 words by 3 a.m., photos.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-DAY ONE - A preview of Donald Trump's first day of governing. Narrative. By Ken Thomas and Josh Boak. UPCOMING: 800 words by 3 a.m., photos.

TEXT AND PHOTO: For the afternoon and evening of Friday, Jan. 20

TRUMP-INAUGURATION - Running mainbar that captures the day as Donald Trump take office as the 45th president of the United States, focused on his inaugural address, the work of starting to govern and updates from the evening events. Narrative. By White House Correspondent Julie Pace. UPCOMING: 800 words by 12 p.m., photos, updated throughout the day.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-THE LATEST - A running account of Trump's inauguration. Updated throughout the day.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SPEECH - A transcript of the inauguration speech.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-ANALYSIS - A reflective look at Trump's inaugural address and what is says about the administration to come. Narrative. By Nancy Benac. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 p.m., photos.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTESTS - Lead sidebar. A running account of the protests expected along the National Mall. Narrative. By Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 600 words by 12 p.m., photos, updated throughout the day.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-DAY ONE - As Trump takes the oath of office, his team moves into the White House and gets to work. Narrative. By Ken Thomas and Josh Boak. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2 p.m., photos, updated throughout the day.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-CONGRESS - Friday is also a work day for Congress. In the afternoon, expect some of Donald Trump's nominees to be approved and votes to be cast on legislation. By Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2 p.m., photos, updated throughout the day.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-HOPES AND FEARS - Trump supporters and protesters along the parade route in Washington and watching across the country tell AP about their hopes for and worries about the incoming administration. Block Text. By Andrew Selsky. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 2 p.m., photos.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PHOTO GALLERY - A curated photo gallery.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-MEDIA - A review of the news coverage of the inauguration of Donald Trump, whose mastery of the media during the presidential campaign helped power him to election. Narrative. By Dave Bauder. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2 p.m., photos, updated throughout the day.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-ENTERTAINERS - A review of the entertainers who perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, and the celebrities who come to party — and to protest. Block Text. By Mesfin Fedaku and Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2 p.m., photos, updated throughout the day.

OBAMA - The former president exits the stage after eight years in office. Narrative. By Josh Lederman. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2 p.m., photos.

VIDEO

In the days leading up to the event, AP Video will cover inauguration preparation and security, and the arrival in Washington of Trump supporters and protest groups.

AP Video will cover the pre-inaugural events on Jan. 19th that include a wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery and a celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

On Inauguration Day, AP Video will have cameras at the White House, the Capitol, the parade route along Pennsylvania Ave, the Mall and other areas where supporters and protesters might be positioned. We will also cover some of the Inaugural Balls in the evening.

The following day, AP Video will cover the National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral and any protests, including the planned women's march.

INTERACTIVES

INAUGURATION QUIZ - A 10-question interactive quiz on inauguration firsts and facts is now available: http://interactives.ap.org/2016/inauguration-quiz/

SOCIAL-INAUGURATION-PARADE ROUTE - A firsthand look from AP reporters on-the-ground along the inaugural parade route to include Instagram photos, video clips and a route map. Available on Jan. 20.

INAUGURATION-SPEECH - A data visualization that compares and contrasts Donald Trump's speeches to past inaugural addresses. Available on Jan. 20.

GRAPHICS

INAUGURATION PARADE 2017 - Outlines the inaugural parade route; 3 columns x 4 inches. Available now.

INAUGURATION WEATHER - Tracks the temperatures for inaugurals since 1937; 2 columns x 3 inches. Available now. Will be updated Jan. 20.

INAUGURATION SPEECH LENGTH shows the length of inaugural addresses in words; 2 columns x 5 inches. Available on Jan. 20.

The AP, Washington