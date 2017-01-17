Wild season for Seattle ends with questions on title window

RENTON, Washington (AP) — In the midst of all that happened this season between debilitating key injuries, inconsistent play on both offense and defense, and enough distractions to raise the ire of any coach, there was one particular aspect of the Seattle Seahawks season that stood out to Pete Carroll.

That after all the chaos, Seattle had a chance at the No. 2 seed in the NFC and gave away that chance at a playoff bye and a divisional round game at home.

"We missed that opportunity," Carroll said on Monday. "Of all of the things during the season, not being able to do that might have been the most significant thing that happened. We couldn't get the second home game here."

A season defined by inconsistency came to an end for the Seahawks on Saturday with a 36-20 loss at Atlanta in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

It was likely the appropriate ending point for a team that never looked worthy of being a Super Bowl contender for an extended period, and was more frustrating than scintillating.

Whether it was injuries to Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Thomas Rawls and now cornerback DeShawn Shead, or a decision to put together an inexpensive offensive line that never was consistently good, Seattle (11-6-1) failed to reach its full potential.

And with a core group that's still talented but aging, the Seahawks are accepting their window of winning a title is shrinking even as Carroll believes they're in the middle of their run.

"To get to where we got to this year, it was difficult," Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin said. "It was extremely hard. It was exhausting."

The Seahawks have won at least one playoff game in five straight seasons and have three division titles to show for it during that time. It's an unprecedented run of success in franchise history.

But they were also fortunate this season to play in a weak NFC West that helped mask some of Seattle's flaws.

It was also a season where Seattle's depth was tested and some of its stars — Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett notably — let their emotions get away from them on the sideline and in the locker room.

That was almost as disappointing for Carroll as letting the No. 2 seed slip away.

"These guys have been very emotional players, and it's part of the thing that we like about them," Carroll said. "But there's a point where you can go too far."