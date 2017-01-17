Taiwan passport world’s 28th most powerful: report

Taiwanese hold the world's 28th most powerful passport, according to the Passport Index annual report's global ranking.

Financial advisory firm Arton Capital releases the study every year on the strength of the world's passports based on the number of countries citizens can travel to without having to apply for a visa.

Germany snatched the world No.1 ranking as the most powerful, whose citizens are able to travel visa-free to a total of 157 countries or destinations as of 2017.

Singapore, with its citizens able to access 156 countries, took out South Korea this year to be the highest-ranked Asian passport, trailing behind Germany as the second most powerful in the world, while South Korea (152 countries) fell to sixth place in the ranking.

The Republic of China's (ROC) ranking remained unchanged at 28th since last year. Its passport holders may visit up to 119 countries around the world without having to obtain a visa. The number was up by 10 from last year.

At the bottom of the ranking was Afghanistan, with a rank of 94th and its citizens being able to visit only 23 countries visa-free.