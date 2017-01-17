Atlanta beat Knicks, Wizards defeat Trail Blazers

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, as the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 108-107 on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points and Paul Millsap had 17 for the Hawks, who won for the ninth time in 10 games to reach the midpoint of their schedule at 24-17.

Carmelo Anthony scored 30 points for the Knicks, who changed their lineup but it wasn't quite good enough. They lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Neither team led by more than eight in the game that was close all the way. The Hawks rested Dwight Howard, while the Knicks were without Kristaps Porzingis again because of a sore left Achilles tendon.

WIZARDS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 101

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 25 points and John Wall had 24 as Washington rolled to its 12th consecutive home victory.

The Wizards, who rely less on the 3-pointer than almost any NBA team, were 13 of 23 from beyond the arc. The 3-pointer-heavy Trail Blazers shot 8 of 26 on 3-point attempts.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 22 points and C.J. McCollum had 12, but they combined to shoot 11 of 29 from the floor.

The Wizards have won four of their last five games.

76ERS 113, BUCKS 104

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia won for the fourth time in five games.

The Sixers improved to 13-26. Their only recent loss was Saturday at Washington, when Embiid didn't play. Embiid is limited to 28 minutes per game while trying to overcome injuries that have slowed his career.

Embiid also had 12 rebounds. Dario Saric scored 17 points for Philadelphia, and Ersan Ilyasova had 12 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 23 points for Milwaukee, which led 54-46 at halftime.

PACERS 98, PELICANS 95

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Teague had 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, helping Indiana win for the fifth time in six games.

The Pacers shot 50.6 percent from the floor and had five players score in double figures. Paul George had 19 points, and Myles Turner added 18 points and 12 boards.

All-Star center Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 16 points despite missing the final 19 minutes after hurting his right hip and left thumb. Team officials said X-rays were negative.

NUGGETS 125, MAGIC 112

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 30 points and Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a career-best 13 assists as Denver followed its "home" win in London with another victory at the Pepsi Center.

Jokic also grabbed 11 rebounds and Kenneth Faried scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who certainly packed their surging offense with them when they returned home from London. They routed Indiana 140-112 last Thursday in England and remained on that sort of shooting streak, hitting a season-high 58.4 percent from the floor. They also had 33 assists.

Elfrid Payton had 20 points and 12 assists as the Magic fell to 1-4 on their current six-game trip.